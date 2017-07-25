Galaxy Note 8 Updates: Highly Anticipated Samsung Device to Arrive on August 23

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji The Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on August 23.

After all the speculations, Samsung has finally announced that it is launching its Galaxy Note 8 next month.

Despite the controversy that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 got the company into, because of its exploding batteries, there is no denying that gadget aficionados are still looking forward to the release of its successor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Finally, after all the speculations on when Samsung will drop the highly anticipated device, it has been announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will finally be released on Aug. 23. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant is holding an "Unpacked" event on the aforementioned date, where it will release the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

While the device has yet to be unveiled, it is already speculated that it will boast of a 6.3-inch display and will surely redeem the tarnished reputation of the Samsung's Note series. Reports claim that numerous leak sources have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will, indeed, have a massive size for a smartphone as it syncs with its new design. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also adapting the almost bezel-less display of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, resulting in its supposed 19.5:9 aspect ratio display.

Apart from supposedly boasting of a 6.3-inch screen display, it is also alleged that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will introduce a new hue of blue as the phone's color. While last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 7 introduced the coral blue, rumors claim that the upcoming Samsung device will introduce a deep blue color, continuing the tradition of introducing a new blue hue since the release of the Samsung Galaxy S6.

As of this writing, everything said about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs and features are nothing but based on rumors and speculations, though. Hence, Samsung fans are advised to take them with a grain of salt for now as they can only be confirmed once the device is launched on Aug. 23.