'Game of Thrones' News, Release Date: Season 8 Scripts Completed But HBO Has Yet to Decide on Premiere Date

Following the unprecedented success of its first seven seasons, fans of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" are itching to know when the eighth and final installment will premiere. As of recent reports, the scripts for season 8 have already been completed. However, the network does not have a definite premiere date for the upcoming installment yet.

Previously, HBO confirmed that "Game of Thrones" season 8 will be shorter than the previous installments since it only had six episodes. The first six seasons of the show had 10, while the current one only has seven. However, just because the upcoming season will have fewer episodes does not mean that fans will get to see it earlier.

After confirming that the scripts for season 8 were already done, HBO said they still did not have any idea as to when the new season will premiere. According to HBO president of programming Casey Bloys during the summer TCA presentation, showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were already storyboarding the episodes so as to figure out how long the shooting for season 8 would take.

"It's a big season. They're trying to get a sense of how long it's going to take them to shoot this," said Bloys during HBO's panel at the TCA press tour.

A few weeks ago, HBO dropped the first episode of season 7, which was titled "Dragonstone." The episode's ratings went as high as 50 percent, surpassing the rating of the season 6 premiere last year. Now that season 7 has already aired two episodes, fans are excited to see where the story is headed, considering that more and more characters are now competing for the Iron Throne and the people of Westeros are up for a big reunion.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.