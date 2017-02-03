'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Air Date, Spoilers: Leaked Concept Art Points to Reunion at the Dragonpit as Filming Wraps

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Filming for "Game of Thrones" season 7 is almost drawing to a close. And with that, fans are expecting promos to be released fairly soon. So what will the penultimate season of the HBO fantasy series have in store for viewers?

'Game of Thrones' season 7 is wrapping up production.

For one thing, it is the season of reunions and alliances. Many characters who have not seen each other in a long time are expected to cross paths as storylines start to intertwine. Other characters who have never met are also poised to encounter one another. The battle for the Iron Throne has to be put on hold though because there is an imminent threat coming from North of the Wall. The White Walkers are ready with their army of wights, and they will stop at nothing to cross the icy border.

Fans are also excited to see Daenerys Targaryen's dragons back in action. The Mother of Dragons is expected to take her three fire-breathing dragons with her to the Dragonpit, a place frequented by her ancestors. In a leaked piece of concept art, three characters - Tyrion, Bronn and Jon Snow - can be seen in the pit. They are presumably there to meet with other prominent leaders in order to negotiate an alliance against the White Walkers.

Filming for season 7 scenes recently took place at Titanic Studios in Belfast. And from the looks of the set, Watchers on the Wall suggests that the scenes could heavily feature Dany's dragons. This means that a lot of visual effects will be required to achieve the final shots of the scenes.

It appears that production is also wrapping up, though, as Emilia Clarke shared the news on her Instagram page. "That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7," Clarke wrote in the caption, before teasing that the penultimate season is going to be a "mind blower."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere in the summer.