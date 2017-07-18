'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Cast News: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks Brienne Could Kill Jaime Lannister

Facebook/GameOfThrones Featured in the image is Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie.

Plenty of fans of the "Game of Thrones" television series have always wondered whether or not there will be more to Jamie Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) relationship with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), considering that they seemed to have some sort of chemistry during their time together as captive and guard back in season 2.

Coster-Waldau recently spoke with Variety and shared his thoughts about a possible romance between the character he plays in HBO's hit drama/fantasy series and Christie's, as well as his own theories on Jaime's fate.

"I think they have this real affection for each other, and respect, and most importantly, they have real trust. But do they have romantic feelings for each other? I don't think he's really capable of that," the actor said, explaining his character's relationship with Brienne.

Unless Jaime gets to the point where he is completely done with Cersei (Lena Heady) and leaves her, the actor does not see his character being romantically involved with Brienne since he is faithful to his sister/lover.

More importantly, he thinks that apart from the possibility of getting killed by Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, considering they are on opposing sides of the war, he might also die in the hands of a friend, Brienne.

He said: "There's been these moments where a fire plays a big part of the show, but also in his storyline. So, I could imagine that one of those dragons would just roast him. Or like a Romeo and Juliet thing. He kills either Cersei, and then he kills himself, or Brienne kills him. That's very romantic. I think it's gonna be less romantic, though."

In other news, Heady, who plays Cersei Lannister, may have dropped some major spoilers involving her character — who is speculated to survive season 7 — and a massive number of deaths by the end of the series.

According to her, there is going to be a massive number of dead bodies by the end of season 8. It remains unknown if her character is one of those.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 has just aired on HBO. Winter has finally come. Despite the hype, The Hollywood Reporter thinks that the particular episode was not as grand as a season opener that could have followed up last year's season 6 finale.