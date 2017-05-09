'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Cast News, Spoilers: John Bradley Talks Sam's Purpose; Ed Sheeran's Role Revealed

"Game of Thrones" fans can no longer consult with the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series when it comes to the fate of their favorite characters since the HBO show has already exceeded the contents of the books. However, actor John Bradley thinks that his character will survive.

Facebook/GameOfThrones'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16.

Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly on the show, gave his two cents on his character's fate while on The Times' Walking the Dog podcast. "The thing about Sam is, if he's still around at this stage, you do suspect that there is gonna be a point to keeping him around," he said (via Express).

It can be recalled that Sam was last seen arriving at the Citadel with Gilly (Hannah Murray). Hoping to become a Maester, Sam marveled in the huge library of books at his disposal. Bradley believes that Sam will be of great use somehow in the battle against the White Walkers. Something in those books could give him the revelation that he is looking for. Bradley also thinks that his family's Valyrian sword will come in handy at some point.

"He knows he can't make a difference in the conventional way, or in the battlefield. But he can make a difference here," the actor explained.

The White Walkers are definitely the bigger threat to Westeros at the moment. Feuding rulers will have to set aside their difference to unite against the true villain. However, it remains to be seen if they will be able to accomplish this, especially since they all believe they deserve to sit on the Iron Throne.

On a much lighter note, it was previously revealed that singer Ed Sheeran has a cameo appearance in the upcoming seventh season of the HBO fantasy series. And although he only has "like five minutes" of screen time, it seems that his character will be interesting enough that Maisie Williams' Arya will take notice of him.

"I just do a scene with Maisie. I sing a song and then she goes, 'oh, that's a nice song,'" the singer told Tom Green on The Hits Radio (via Lifestyle).

Williams is a huge fan of Sheeran's music, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss arranged his cameo as a surprise for the young actress.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.