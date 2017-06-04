'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 HBO Release Date, Plot Rumors: Showrunner Talks About 'Game of Thrones' Prequels, Final Season

"Game of Thrones" programming president Casey Bloys recently shared some revelatory details about the upcoming season of the hit HBO series. He also revealed their plan for a possible prequel successor.

Facebook/GameofThronesRemaining cast members get more screen time in the new season of "Game of Thrones."

According to Bloys, many fans assumed that there would be a new "Game of Thrones" show per quarter since it was previously announced that there are going to be four spinoffs. However, he said that he would like fans to know that this is going to be an embryonic process and that the idea for now is not to do four shows. Instead, the plan is to have season 7 out this summer and then get season 8 written and aired.

In an interview, Bloys was asked about their strategy in developing multiple prequels at once. Here, the showrunner talked about George R.R. Martin's role in the series. "The nice thing is George has created an entire universe. The fact that there's enough material to even contemplate making different prequels is crazy when you think about it. George has all these histories he's thought about and that's one reason why the books are so good," he said.

Bloys also revealed that they have not decided yet whether to have a limited series or a regular series. He also clarified that the showrunners will not be involved in the prequels of the show but will focus on the final season for the next one and a half years. Considering that possibility, the final season of the show may air sometime in 2018 or 2019.

Bloys went on to tease that he has already seen a cut of the season 7 premiere. He said that while he didn't want to oversell, he could not imagine anyone getting dismayed about the upcoming season. "It's amazing," he said.

Meanwhile, another recent report points out that Sansa will seek revenge in season 7. In a separate interview with Sansa actress Sophie Turner, she said her character is done being anyone's victim and that in season 7, she is going to be hungry for revenge from people who have done her family wrong.

"Game of Thrones" will return on July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.