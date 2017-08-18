'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot Leak News: 'Death Is the Enemy' Mistakenly Aired by HBO Nordic

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

Another unaired episode from the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" has found its way online, thanks to HBO Nordic, which mistakenly aired "Death Is the Enemy" in Spain.

The episode was unintentionally aired before it was taken down by the network, but a lot of netizens were already able to make a copy of it. "Death Is the Enemy" is already on file-sharing and piracy sites.

"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms," an HBO spokesperson confirmed to The Verge. "The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."

The upcoming episode features a lot of thrilling moments and even ends with a particularly terrifying turn of events. Spoilers follow.

Most of "Death Is the Enemy" revolves around Jon (Kit Harington) and his band of unlikely heroes fighting for their lives against the army of the dead. They battle a horde of wights, as well as a White Walker and even a zombie bear. Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye) dies in the process and Eastwatch sends a raven to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in Dragonstone for help.

Soon enough, Daenerys arrives with her dragons to save the day, but her intervention does not come without consequences. The Night King kills one of her smaller dragons and it comes crashing down. Jon and the rest of his party are saved, and Daenerys is now convinced that the battle against the White Walkers is an important cause.

At the end of the episode, the Night King revives the dragon he killed, effectively creating an ice dragon who may be able to bring the Wall down.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.