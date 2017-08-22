'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Cersei to Ally With White Walkers? [VIDEO]

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will soon end its run on HBO. By the looks of it, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) might be losing the war as she has no dragons and her army isn't as powerful as the undead.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Lena Headey plays the villain Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones."

But as the leaders converge in the upcoming episode to finally discuss the most important fight of their lives in Westeros, Cersei could be brewing a plan to wipe out her enemies. This plan might involve the help of the White Walkers.

According to Screen Rant, Cersei won't likely ally with the creatures from beyond the Wall in the traditional sense. She won't reason and make arrangements with the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) so that the White Walkers can defeat her enemies but she will use their presence to her advantage.

While Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will fight the White Walkers head-on with their armies, Cersei will wait it out and will likely strategically settle at Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) castle further southeast with the water dividing them.

Her hope is that the White Walkers will thin out her enemies to weaken and squash those staking their claim on the Iron Throne. The fewer they become, the better for Cersei to defeat them eventually.

Fans have speculated on Cersei's alliance with the White Walkers even before "Game of Thrones" season 7 aired. As viewers know, Cersei is capable of doing anything for as long as it benefits her and keeps her alive.

"I love playing Cersei. I'm very intrigued to see what happens to her," Headey said of her character in an interview with Time. "She's so layered, endlessly. Every time you think you know her, there's another depth of insecurity or fury or resentment or drive or grief."

Whether Cersei survives or dies in the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale is for fans to find out on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. The cast members whose characters do live on will be back on the set in Belfast in October when filming for season 8 begins.