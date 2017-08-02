'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers, News: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke Talk About Awkward Jon Snow–Daenerys Targaryen Meeting

After six seasons, "Game of Thrones" finally brought together two of the biggest characters of the show and their meeting was nothing short of awkward.

It's official. Ice and fire finally came together in the latest episode of the ever-popular TV series "Game of Thrones" as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) met for the first time.

The episode was a fulfillment of the show's long told promise of ice and fire, the same promise where George R.R. Martin got his fantasy novel series' name from: "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Titled "A Queen's Justice," the third episode of the show's penultimate season saw Jon finally arriving at Dragonstone, the new seat of Daenerys' power, to ask for the Mother of Dragons' aid in fighting against the Night King and his horde of the dead.

While the meeting itself was remarkable, Daenerys finally meeting the bastard King in the North was also quite awkward.

While Jon's purpose for arriving was to seek out the Dragonglass found beneath Dragonstone, Daenerys wanted the newly crowned king to bend the knee to her. To her dismay, Jon refused to swear loyalty to her.

There was also a bit of comedy thrown in the scene when Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) introduced Daenerys to Jon along with all her lengthy titles while all Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) could muster was, "He is Jon Snow, King in the North."

Thankfully, as the episode progressed, it was Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) who finally brought somewhat of an understanding between the two.

To summarize the whole meeting, Jon and Daenerys didn't actually get along. Both Harington and Clarke spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that they both had predicted their characters' meeting would happen in this season.

"You've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him," Harington said about the not-so-pleasant meeting.

Clarke, on the other hand, had a clearer version of Jon and Dany's meeting.

"It was fun to play — she doesn't like him and she doesn't believe him," she said in the interview.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "Game of Thrones" may feature another Stark reunion.

In a preview shared by HBO, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) can be seen standing on a cliff overlooking Winterfell. The scene was only for a second but it was more than enough to make fans speculate that Arya will finally be making her big comeback to the Stark household right after Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) return.

