'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Peter Dinklage Teases Lannister Siblings Reunion; What to Expect on Sunday

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast member Peter Dinklage arrives for the season four premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York March 18, 2014.

In a recent interview, "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage shared some teasers for the show's upcoming seventh season premiere.

Dinklage plays one of the well-loved characters on the show named Tyrion Lannister, who is known for his intelligence and witty puns while having a glass of wine.

HBO's phenomenal series, which was adapted from George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga, will soon return to the TV screens for its penultimate season.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Dinklage teased the obvious: "He's returning home, and returning home a new person."

For fans who are not yet caught up with the latest episodes of "Game of Thrones," at the end of season 6, Tyrion was with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as they make their way to King's Landing. They were with a massive army of Unsullied soldiers and Dothraki warriors and allied Houses as they aim to reclaim the Iron Throne - currently occupied by Tyrion's fierce and ambitious sister, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

However, in the interview, Dinklage revealed nothing else but the apparent reunion of the Lannister siblings. He added: "He is a very different person than when he left this place. And he's returning to a brother he loves and a sister he ..."

Entertainment Weekly reported that at that point, Dinklage stopped sharing plot details and literally said: "dot dot dot." Tyrion's brother, Jaime Lannister, is portrayed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

While Dinklage cannot spill what happens after the Lannister reunion, he at least shared Tyrion's insights as the events unfold in season 7. "[Tyrion] found purpose. He was just going to drink himself to death after the end of season 4, then Varys gave him a purpose in life and then in Daenerys he saw somebody he could get behind."

Actor Conleth Hill plays the role of Varys.

As for the most dreaded question of whether or not Tyrion survives this season, Dinklage naturally did not reveal any clues. However, he added that he is just like many fans about the matter.

"The first thing I really do when I get the scripts is I go to the last page of the last episode and then look backward until I find my name to see if I survive," the Emmy Award-winning actor said.

Meanwhile, based on the revealed synopsis for the season 7 premiere, it looks like the Lannister reunion will not happen in the first episode, which is called "Dragonstone."

Spoilers suggested that Daenerys could be going home to her family's fortress in the first episode. It is more likely that Tyrion will be there with her instead of going straight to King's Landing where Jaime and Cersei are.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.