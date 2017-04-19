'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Westeros Gears Up for the Great War

Fans of the show "Game Of Thrones" need only to wait a few more months to see what will happen in the looming war among the Great Houses.

Facebook/GameOfThrones"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16.

The HBO is series is set to premiere in July. The teaser released is enough to warn the viewers that the season is going to be another blockbuster, as the houses prepare for the Great War. As per Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) words, the ultimate battle has come and winning is the only thing that matters to everyone. The predominant houses are all gearing up to take over. Who will win?

According to Metro, the blue eye and recurring symbol that flashed in the promo after the sigils crumble away predicts Daenerys' triumph over the other houses. Another speculation is that the white walkers are finally ready to make their voices be heard, timing their attack while the houses are busy killing each other. The hints make it clear that the upcoming storyline will be full of blood and gore.

Meanwhile, spoilers claim that Cersei (Lena Headey) will finally have a non-incestuous relationship in season 7. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Cersei's twin brother, Jaime, let slip in an interview with The Daily Beast that the Queen Regent of the Seven Kingdoms will have new suitors. The actor also spoke about his character's mindset regarding the illicit relationship.

"He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally. Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that's not true... but he has to step up and take his father's place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, 'What am I doing?'" Coster-Waldau teased.

"Game Of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.