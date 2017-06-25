'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Update: What Fate Awaits Sansa and Jon?

HBO just recently released the latest trailer for the seventh season of the popular TV series "Game of Thrones" and from that, people can only expect awesome things to happen.

Facebook/GameOfThronesThe latest trailer shows Sansa in a traitorous light.

With just only a few weeks away from season 7's airing, fans can't help but feel anxious as to what fate awaits their beloved characters once the season starts airing this July. The latest trailer highlights Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) in a different way.

In the trailer, Sansa can be seen walking towards the camera while Petyr "Little Finger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen) speaks in the background. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was just recently crowned the new King of the North by the northerners themselves, and after Sansa exacted revenge on the ruthless Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) by feeding him to his hounds, it looked like the fiery-haired character was ready to take the sidelines and let her half-brother lead them. Unfortunately, with this new trailer, it looks like that isn't going to happen.

Fans now believe that Sansa might betray Jon Snow and move against him in the new season. There are even fans who think Sansa may die this season, and Sophie Turner dyeing her hair blonde only further supports this theory.

Thankfully, Turner revealed that her blonde hair doesn't indicate Sansa's fate in "Game of Thrones" and that she only dyed it blonde for a new film she will be starring in.

But still, that doesn't mean that Jon Snow is safe this season. In fact, Kit Harington himself acknowledged that he doesn't feel safe for his character this new season.

"I felt safe in season 6 because I thought it would be bad storytelling to kill me in the same season I'd been resurrected! But as for seasons beyond 6, it's back to business. He's in mortal danger like anyone else," he said in an interview with SFX Magazine (via Express).

A lot of things are expected to happen this season. Daenerys has finally arrived at Dragonstone and is expected to launch an attack on King's Landing, Jon is gearing up for the war against the White Walkers led by the Night King, and someone has finally made a wheelchair for Bran!

"Game of Thrones" Season 7 will begin airing this coming July 16.