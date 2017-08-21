'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News, Air Date: Production to Commence in October; Jon and Daenerys Are 'Point of the Series'

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is almost coming to an end, and fans are naturally now turning their heads to season 8. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, recently confirmed the production start date for the final season of the HBO fantasy series.

Coster-Waldau spoke to Collider and spilled that production does not begin until October this year, which is already later than the date they began production for season 7.

"You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what's going to happen that season," the actor told the publication. "But, I don't know what's going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we'll get the scripts and I'll find out. I'm very curious."

It can be recalled that season 7 began shooting in late August last year because they had to wait for more snowy weather now that winter has finally come. And with the imminent battle against the Night King and his army of wights--as well as a new dragon addition to the undead army, it is possible that the later start date is also because of weather conditions.

As for what will happen in the six-episode final season of "Game of Thrones," showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss previously revealed that they have already thought of an ending.

"Game of Thrones" director Alan Taylor, who helmed the most recent episode, "Beyond the Wall," also spoke to Deadline about the upcoming eighth season and teased of more characters meeting.

"Now everything's converging, and that's going to get only more so in Season 8 when really, all the storylines come together," Taylor told the publication.

The director also revealed that George R.R. Martin previously implied that the endgame would be Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). But since the author had told them about this very early on in the series, they were not really paying much attention, though Martin "made it clear that the meeting and the convergence of Jon and Dany were sort of the point of the series."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 ends on Sunday, Aug. 27, on HBO. Season 8 is expected to air in 2018 or 2019.