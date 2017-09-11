'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Plot Rumors: Huge Dothraki Hut Found In Season 8 Set, Premiere Episode Outline Leaked

Facebook/GameOfThrones Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the Dothrakis in 'Game of Thrones'

While it may still take a while before HBO airs the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," more speculations about the plot of the show are starting to come out based on leaked reports.

Express UK recently spotted a report from Spanish website Los Siete Reinos showing a leaked photo that was purported to be taken from the set of "Game of Thrones" season 8 in Belfast's Titanic Studios.

A hut at Titantic Studios, where they're filming Game of Thrones. From Los Siete Reinos: https://t.co/jiB6RkOKmR pic.twitter.com/t2ZpP9orlk — Crown_For_A_King (@Crown_ForAKing) September 8, 2017

The photo reportedly showed a gigantic Dothraki hut, which could mean that the horse-riding warriors will have a major part to play in the show's upcoming season. This could mean that they will be involved in a huge, bloody battle where they will fight for their Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in season 8.

The British publication could not confirm whether the photograph was an old or a new one.

Meanwhile, another spoiler was posted on Reddit where the outline of the premiere episode was reportedly leaked.

The information that was posted by truede_p2 was reportedly from HBO itself. According to the outline, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) will visit the Godswood of Winterfell after arriving with Daenerys, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and the rest of their camp in the North. He will reportedly remember his friendship with Robb (Richard Madden), who he betrayed in the past.

Theon will also reportedly meet Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) while having his moment in the Godswood of Winterfell. The only living son of Balon Greyjoy will apologize to Bran for all his sins against the House Stark, but Bran will tell him that he no longer needs to say sorry since he already managed to redeem himself when he saved Sansa's (Sophie Turner) from the hands of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

Bran will also tell Theon that he knows how much he suffered from Ramsey. When Theon asked the youngest surviving Stark about how he managed to know everything in the past, the latter will reportedly not respond.

The outline also revealed that Bronn (Jerome Flynn) will catch up with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at an inn. Jaime will ask Bronn why he opted to follow him on his journey to join Daenerys and Jon's fight against the Night Walkers in the North, and Bronn will tell him that he has nothing else to do in King's Landing. Bronn, on the other hand, will ask Jaime why he left his twin sister/lover Cersei (Lena Headey), but the latter will not give him an answer.

HBO has yet to release a statement about the leaked reports about "Game of Thrones" season 8.