'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Plot News: Writer Says Story Will Be 'Recognizable as a Past Event'

Facebook/GameofThrones The "Game of Thrones" spin-offs are prequels and will still include supernatural and mythical creatures.

One of the planned "Game of Thrones" spin-offs will be something that fans of the book or TV series might be familiar with. Writer Jane Goldman ("Kick-Ass") dished about the new show she is working on without revealing too many details about the project.

Speaking with IGN, Goldman said that her spin-off will be "recognizable as a past event" for fans "Game of Thrones." Her story will also have supernatural and mythical elements to it.

But worried about giving away details, Goldman backpedaled and said that the universe George R.R. Martin created for "Game of Thrones" has those mysterious elements anyway. She suggested that all of the spin-offs in the works will have this same aspect.

Fans speculated that one of the spin-offs to "Game of Thrones" might involve the rise of the Targaryens as the most dominant family in the Seven Kingdoms. The Targaryens, under Aegon and his dragons, ruled for two hundred years before the events on the show.

Back in May, HBO programming president Casey Bloys commissioned at least four or five prequels of "Game of Thrones." He clarified that not all of these will progress as a series.

"My hope is to get one show that lives up to it," Bloys told E! News.

Martin, on the other hand, also clarified that the spin-offs won't feature characters viewers have already seen. So, fans can rule out seeing important characters like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or less important characters like Bronn (Jerome Flynn) in the new shows.

In his personal blog, Martin said that some of the stories won't even be taking place in Westeros, the show's fictional world. The author has met with each of the writing teams developing the spin-off shows to weigh in on what they have picked up from the source materials which were published since the 1980s.

HBO plans to launch the spin-off sometime after the final season of "Game of Thrones." The latter, however, won't likely begin airing until late 2018 or early 2019.