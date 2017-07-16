'Game of Thrones' Spoilers, Plot News: Jon Snow to Be Killed in Season 7?

Reuters/Toby Melville Featured in the image is actor Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harrington, died in the hands of traitors from the Night's Watch by the end of "Game of Thrones" season 5. He was resurrected in season 6, which meant that he was safe for the rest of the season. However, will the odds still be in his favor this time around?

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Harrington may have hinted that Jon's life could once again be put at risk in the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones."

"I felt quite safe in Season 6, a little less safe this season," he said. "We need to know that: We need to know Jon Snow is in genuine peril otherwise the whole point of this TV show is lost. We know everyone's in peril. So don't expect him to be in Season 8; he might not be," Harrington added.

Does this mean that the fan favorite will die again?

Now that Jon has reunited with family in the form of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and has been declared the King in the North, his life is in more danger than ever, considering that he is also in the running to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

However, Harrington thinks that Jon is no longer scared of death as he has already come face to face with it before.

He added: "He's one of those people that almost doesn't fear death now cause he's been there. So I think he's got bad experience with leadership but because of it he's a lot better at it now."

In other news, the rumors that the final season of "Game of Thrones" will air in theaters have been squashed. Although the episodes for season 8 have been confirmed to be feature-length, HBO is reportedly ruling out a theatrical release, clarifying that "only HBO subscribers will be able to watch 'Game of Thrones.'"

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO