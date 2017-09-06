'Gear Club Unlimited' Release Date, Gameplay News: Nintendo Switch Title to Arrive in December

YouTube/Nintendo UK 'Gear Club Unlimited' will be released on Dec. 1.

A new racing game is headed to the Nintendo Switch, but players will have to wait until later this year to get their hands on it.

Developed by Eden Games in collaboration with Microids, "Gear Club Unlimited" is a realistic racing game that showcases fancy cars and beautiful views.

A trailer was released not so long ago. It opened with a spectacular shot of roads overlooking a beautiful beach. It then transitioned to feature a desert, which was also filled with roads to race on. A gorgeous countryside dotted with homes was then shown before the serene view was interrupted by a handful of racecars basically flying by.

Viewers were then offered a better look at the realistic racecars before shifting to a customization mode.

Players are allowed to personalize their racecars by changing the wheels, bumpers and color of the vehicle. By the looks of it, players can choose from a number of fancy, luxury cars, which include the Mercedes-AMG GT S, Nissan GTR, Pagani Huayra Roadster, the RUF RT12 R, Bugatti Veyron GrandSport and the Jaguar F-Type R.

"Gear Club Unlimited" is certainly not just for those who like to play racing games. It is also for car enthusiasts who would like to virtually race through amazing tracks. The game boasts of three different modes with more than 400 races to complete. The first mode is a Derby mode, which is the standard racing approach. The second is the four-car Rally mode, while the third is the Time Trial mode. Like with other games, players receive rewards and new cars with each race they complete.

The game is a port of a mobile game, though some fans have noted that the Switch version looks far superior. However, others do not agree and have criticized the look of the gameplay.

"Gear Club Unlimited" will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. Price details have yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer below: