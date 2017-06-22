'General Hospital' June 22-23 Spoilers: Sam Loses Grip of Reality?; Josslyn Becomes the Rebellious Daughter

On Thursday, viewers of ABC's "General Hospital" will find Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) struggling to keep herself together. Meanwhile, on Friday, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) becomes a rebellious daughter as an act of revenge against her mother, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Facebook/generalhospitalPromotional banner for ABC’s daytime medical drama series “General Hospital.”

Sam: The Struggling Wife of a Mobster

One of the dramas to unfold on the Thursday episode of "General Hospital" involves Sam. The character is having a hard time keeping her sanity, especially when she knows her husband, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), is going back to his mobster life.

Sam is vocal that she does not approve of her husband going back to his dangerous way of life. Even though Jason tries to appease her, the latter simply cannot find a reason to stay calm.

She gets even more apprehensive when she finds out that her husband refused to accept work from Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell). Sam thinks Jason's returning mob work is the main reason why he turned down the job. With that, she promised to consistently be on the lookout for what Jason is going to do next.

Amid Sam's growing anxiety, Jason is set to travel to Puerto Rico where Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly are. Sam knows Jason and his mob are after Sonny and Carly, so she tries to get ahead of her husband in coming to Puerto Rico.

There are reports that Sam's mental state will get worse along the way to the point that she hallucinates while actually holding a gun — a vivid clue that danger escalates on "General Hospital's" Thursday episode.

Josslyn Grows Tired of Being the Sweet Daughter

Josslyn's mom, Carly, already has a lot to deal with especially with her marriage. It looks like more bad things will come for Carly as spoilers hint at Josslyn turning into a rebellious teenager from the sweet daughter she used to be.

As Carly falters from her initial plans of getting a divorce from Sonny, Josslyn's insight that her mom has always been wrong about Sonny deepens. However, what devastates her more is that she is being ignored despite always showing that she cares.

Viewers can expect to see Josslyn grow tired of the drama that she gets for caring about her mom. In return, she will decide to just show her frustration by becoming a rebellious teenager.

While Sonny and Carly gets stuck in Puerto Rico, reports say Josslyn will hold a house party that is likely to end up badly. However, it will not stop Josslyn as she will later on make it a habit to sneak out with people who might be a bad influence for her.

"General Hospital" airs from Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.