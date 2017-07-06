'General Hospital' Spoilers: Burton to Come Back as the Real Jason?

Facebook/generalhospital Steve Burton to return in "General Hospital"

Fans of "General Hospital" are eagerly waiting for the return of Steve Burton. Considering the fact that Billy Miller is already playing as Jason Morgan, the producers of the soap have yet to reveal the role of Burton. However, the rumor mill is speculating that he will be returning as the real Jason and Miller is merely a twin brother.

The conspiracy theory originates from a post on social media that portrays a side-by-side picture of Burton and Miller, with the tagline and title "twins." Although it might not be surprising for "General Hospital" to head down this storyline, it would still require a lot of effort for the writers and producers of the show to pull it off. If they manage to do so, it would explain a lot of things about Jason.

As great as it might be plot-wise, a direct effect of this twist rests heavily on Sam (Kelly Monaco), who has so far been sure that Miller's Jason is definitely her husband. He gets along well with the family and has managed to convince almost everyone that he is the real Jason, considering the skills and abilities that he has so far portrayed. If Burton is to come back as another Jason, this might shake things up for Sam, who has been through a lot.

Seemingly adding fuel to fire, "General Hospital" rumors also speculate on the possibility that Miller is about to exit the long-running soap. Burton has always had chemistry with Monaco, and putting him back together with her might not be much of a shocker to "General Hospital" fans.

That is not the only concern for Sam. Further spoilers indicate that Sam is still on her downhill path as the next episodes of "General Hospital" will portray her stuck in a hallucination wherein she stabbed Sonny (Maurice Benard) multiple times. If Sam continues to deteriorate, Sonny may suffer actual injuries.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.