'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly, Ava Team Up

The spoilers for "General Hospital's" episodes starting April 24 are now available, and it looks like Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Bernard) relationship is in trouble.

(Photo: Promo/ABC)"General Hospital" promo banner.

Spoilers for this week's episodes of "General Hospital" have been circling around now, one of which hints that Carly and Sonny's relationship is still on the rocks.

Soap She Knows' recent spoiler for "General Hospital" suggests Carly will make a decision that will change her life forever. Carly's affair with another man is putting Sonny down in the dumps. Of course, who would be happy to see his partner with another guy?

With that, Sonny has decided to put Jasper Jacks, also known as Jax (Ingo Rademacher), in a complicated situation. But Sonny's move only makes their situation worse. With Jax being put in hot water, Carly is infuriated.

But she knows how to fire back. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Carly will use Avery to lash back at Sonny. Not only that, spoilers also suggest that Carly will try to help Ava Jerome (Maura West).

The two are expected to form an alliance against Sonny so that Ava can take Avery away from him. Will Sonny lose his daughter and all his assets to Carly's vengeance?

To recall, when Sonny thought he will be put behind bars, he turned his assets over to his soon-to-be ex-wife. It is still unknown whether Sonny will be able to take his assets back or not.

But in the past few days of their relationship, things are not going well. On top of that, with Carly's attitude of being so cruel, it seems as though she will not return Sonny's assets no matter what happens. However, in Soap She Knows' spoiler, Sonny will be able turn things around in his favor.

Watch what happens next with Carly and Sonny once "General Hospital" returns on Monday, April 24, for another week of breath-stopping episodes. The hit ABC series airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT.