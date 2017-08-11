'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Grows Suspicious of Hayden; Steve Burton to Return as Jason's Twin?

Facebook/generalhospital 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see confrontations taking place, as Finn (Michael Easton) grows suspicious of Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Carly (Laura Wright) becoming weary of Sonny's (Maurice Benard) slow progress.

The Friday, Aug. 11, episode of "General Hospital" will show Finn questioning Hayden about the phone call he overheard. Hayden referred to herself as Rachel Berlin in the phone conversation, and Finn cannot help but feel that he is being kept in the dark about something. Of course, she will attempt to reason her way out of this one, but it does not look like it will work on him.

Meanwhile, Carly seems to be growing tired of Sonny's antics. She knows that Sonny is trying his best to cut ties with the mob, but she will feel like things are going too slow. The latest incident only made her become more worried. Little does Carly know, though, that Sonny is protecting Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Carly and Sonny's marriage is on the rocks. She will tell Sonny that she wants things to change and he will assure her that everything will end up fine. And while Carly does not seem convinced, it looks like she will go along with it because of her love for her husband.

"General Hospital" is also welcoming back Steve Burton, who played Jason prior to Billy Miller. As fans may recall, Miller was cast in the role after Burton left the show. It was reasoned out that Jason had undergone plastic surgery. But with Burton returning to the soap opera, fans are wondering how "General Hospital" intends to work this one out.

Some believe that the long-lost twin trope will be utilized, though this has faced criticism in the past. But according to SoapHub, a large number of fans simply want to see both Burton and Miller on-screen, which means they might not really mind how "General Hospital" will write the actor back into the show.

