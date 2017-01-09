'General Hospital' Spoilers for this Week: Franco Teams Up With Scott to Find Tom's Killer

As ABC's daytime medical drama series resumes this week, Franco (Roger Howarth) will get to the bottom of things with the help of his father, Scott (Kin Shriner), as he tries to find who killed Tom Baker (Don Harvey) so he can clear his name.

As spoilers for this week's run of "General Hospital" surface online, it is previewed that Franco is going to tell Scott about his plans of finding out the truth behind Tom's death. He will then reportedly recruit Scott's help in getting through his mission.

Franco has been accused of killing Tom but was only set up for the crime. However, Jan. 9's synopsis reads that Franco will be seen opening up to Scott. It is expected that Franco might admit he did not kill Tom at all and will ask his father for some help.

On the other hand, even before Franco begins his search, reports are rife that the person who killed Tom is possibly the last person that can be suspected and is no less than his brother, Seth (Michael Rodrick).

Blasting News reported some possible reasons why Seth could be the murderer. It first mentioned that the actor who plays Seth, Michael Rodrick, is a major name in the entertainment business that it is impossible that the showrunners would not want him to play a huge part on the show.

The same report also argued that other characters are less likely to be the culprit in Tom's death. It is also possible that Seth felt betrayed after learning that Tom did not change at all and was still treating Alexis in the worst possible manner. That might have pushed Seth to the limit, and instead of being understanding to his brother, he could have decided to finish Tom's life for good.

Lastly, Franco cannot possibly spend the rest of his time in the show as a prisoner, Blasting News also stated. It is believed that Franco, being a major character, has bigger storylines to take.

"General Hospital" airs from Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.