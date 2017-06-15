'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason Tracks Down Jake's Stalker; Nathan and Amy Strike Up Romance?

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Jason (Billy Miller) one-upping a rival with the help of Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Spoilers for the next episode of "General Hospital" reveal that Spinelli will aid Jason by using his knowledge in technology to track down the man who gave the magic kit to Jake (Hudson West). The man has been following Jake around, and he even popped up at the hospital. Jason's concern is definitely not baseless. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is with Jake, but that does not guarantee that he is safe.

Elsewhere, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will continue to hear voices and experience hallucinations. Her condition is getting worse by the minute, and it remains to be seen if she will ever snap out of it. As a result, she will run to Griffin (Matt Cohen) for help.

Finally, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will find a new partner in Amy (Risa Dorken). With Maxie (Kirsten Storms) out of town, he may fall prey to temptation. While Nathan and Amy's relationship starts out as professional, it is believed that they may soon strike up a romance.

Their relationship, however, has not been all smooth sailing. Nathan and Amy have had disagreements in the past, particularly when the latter used the former's face for marketing "Man Landers" without his permission.

Amy has a book deal on her plate, and Nathan needs to play along in order for it to succeed. He has made it clear that he wants no part in it, but Amy may have tricks up her sleeve. He will need a lot of convincing, but his shared time with Amy might not bode well for his relationship with Maxie. After all, Maxie is expected to be back soon.

Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next. "General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.