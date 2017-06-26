'General Hospital' Spoilers: On Nathan and Maxie's Marriage, Sam and Stella's Illnesses

The long-running "General Hospital" is in for a week of romance, mystery, and drama. For one thing, fans are curious to see where Nathan and Maxie's marriage will go. For another, Sam and Stella may be facing serious health issues.

Facebook/generalhospitalDaytime medical drama series “General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.

Most fans may be rooting for Nathan and Maxie to thrive over the bumps in their marriage, but spoilers reveal that the former's friendship with Amy may threaten it. Amy apparently has a grudge against Maxie due to something that happened during their high school years, and considering how she might not be as honest as she may seem, Amy might make a move on Nathan to ruin their marriage and subsequently destroy Maxie. However, fans also believe in Nathan, who appears to want nothing more than to fix his marriage.

Spoilers also report that there is definitely something going on with Sam as she has been complaining about not feeling well and being generally all over the place. Doctors are working with her to find out what is wrong, and fans are curious to see if this is another battle that Sam will have to face. On the same note, her off moments may lead to a move that will endanger Sonny's life even as Jason does everything in his power to prevent something bad from happening to his loved ones.

Elsewhere, Stella's steadily worsening condition will drive Jordan to make a decision to let Curtis go. Carly struggles to handle the attitude and behavior of rebellious Josslyn while Sonny attempts to find a way to exit the mob. As to what Sam's role will be in his life, fans will have to wait and see for the week's episodes of "General Hospital."

Even Olivia and Ned will not be able to escape this week's chaos as the former bachelorette party dissolves into a situation that can endanger her wedding. Given everything that will happen on "General Hospital," it is safe to say that fans are in for a ride.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays, 2 p.m., on ABC.