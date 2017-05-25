'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Figures Out Ava's Secrets?

The Nurses' Ball on "General Hospital" has fans on the edge of their seats. Aside from the glamor and the opportunity to make something romantic happen, there's an air of mystery and suspense that "General Hospital" might be exploring in the next episode.

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional picture for the series "General Hospital."

According to Soap Shows, a lot of things are set to happen in the next episode of "General Hospital." First off, Jake (Hudson West) is due for a breakdown. Just when he's ready to perform his magic show, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is put in danger when she touches the chimera, which begs the question of whether or not he's the only one who can touch it.

The Nurses' Ball will also feature a surprise guest in the form of Sonny (Maurice Benard), who is speculating that there's something going on with Ava (Maura West) and the pills. After he finds some residue in her pill bottle, Sonny approaches Andre (Anthony Montgomery) to have it tested and will then proceed to tell Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) everything he knows.

As soon as Ava spots Sonny, she tries to make a quick exit from the ball, which may not play out so well for her considering that the latter may have already figured out what's behind her secrets. Andre will still be testing the residue in the bottle but when the results come back, Ava might want to make herself scarce because Sonny is dangerous when he's angry.

Meanwhile, while all the drama and the mystery is playing out, reports are speculating that Michael Easton is about to exit "General Hospital" this summer, as reported by Blasting News. Easton came on board with Roger Howarth and if the timeline is correct, their contracts should be up anytime now.

Easton's character, Hamilton Finn, has been getting less screen time despite being one of the fan favorites and with his reluctance about raising a child with Hayden (Rebecca Budig), the speculations may be more truthful than fans realize.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.