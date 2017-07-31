George Clooney Sues Paparazzi for Intrusive Photos of Twins

George Clooney is taking legal action over intrusive paparazzi shots of his seven-week-old twins. The Hollywood actor and his wife, Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, will be suing French magazine Voici.

Through a statement published on Friday, the actor criticized the French publication and made clear of his intentions.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," the statement reads. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

The photos published on Voici show the 56-year-old and his high-profile human rights lawyer carrying their children, Ella and Alexander, at their estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Amal gave birth to twins on June 7th in London.

Voici, on the other hand, has insisted on its innocence, claiming that it did such actions out of public demand. And it also believes that the pictures it published do not, in any way, endanger the lives of George, Amal, and their newborn kids.

"The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand," the publication said in a statement. "People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr Clooney, his wife or their kids."

The Clooneys are not the first celebrity couple to have been harassed by the paparazzi. Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner even testified for Senate Bill 606 to help increase the punishment for stalking the children of famous personalities.

Other celebrities who have been vocal about their fight against paparazzi include celebrity couples Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.