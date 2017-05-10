Get Your Teens Motivated!

1. Teach them to pray. Then put them in a position where they have to (mission trips, evangelistic excursions, spiritual challenges, etc.)

2. Instead of another Bible lesson, tackle a tough, culturally relevant question (Is homosexuality a sin? How do you feel about the Netflix show "Thirteen Reasons Why," etc.), get everyone's honest thoughts and then take them to the Scriptures to unpack God's raw and relevant answers. Then let the conversations begin.

Read more here: http://www.christianpost.com/news/7-simple-surprising-ways-to-help-accelerate-your-teenagers-spiritual-growth-182470/