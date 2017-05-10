Get Your Teens Motivated!

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

1. Teach them to pray. Then put them in a position where they have to (mission trips, evangelistic excursions, spiritual challenges, etc.)

2. Instead of another Bible lesson, tackle a tough, culturally relevant question (Is homosexuality a sin? How do you feel about the Netflix show "Thirteen Reasons Why," etc.), get everyone's honest thoughts and then take them to the Scriptures to unpack God's raw and relevant answers. Then let the conversations begin.

Read more here: http://www.christianpost.com/news/7-simple-surprising-ways-to-help-accelerate-your-teenagers-spiritual-growth-182470/

Share

Most Popular
  • Christian Couple Who Lost Gay Marriage Cake Case Sees Profits Soar to Millions Despite Controversy
  • Brad Pitt Mocks His Parents Speaking in Tongues; Talks Frustration With Christianity's 'Don'ts'
  • Pentagon Reveals Iran-North Korea Missiles Link Days After Greg Laurie's End Times Prophecy Warning
  • Detroit World Outreach's Late Pastor Did Not Want Widow to Succeed Him, Church Says
  • Greg Laurie Details White House Dinner With Evangelicals, Trump Breaking Protocol
other headlines