'Ghosted' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Adam Scott, Craig Robinson Preview New Paranormal Comedy Series [VIDEOS]

Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") and Craig Robinson ("The Office") are the stars of a new paranormal comedy series called "Ghosted" on FOX. Set for a fall debut, the actors and the show creators, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, previewed the pilot episode at the San Diego Comic-Con, where it received rave reviews.

In "Ghosted," Scott and Robinson play regular working-class folks, Max Allison and Leroy Wright, respectively. One is a former astrophysicist who believes in aliens and the unexplained, while the other is a former police detective who is a skeptic.

Both of them have been hired by a secret organization and entrusted with a new job to investigate paranormal activities and potentially save the world. But given their backgrounds, inclinations and beliefs, their team up doesn't quite get in sync as Mulder and Scully on "The X-Files."

Similar to "The X-Files," however, this new show will also feature one different monster to investigate each week, such as aliens, zombies, werewolves or a Yeti. The show will also have an intriguing season-arc narrative.

Scott understands the comparisons to "The X-Files" because of its paranormal aspect. Robinson told TV Line in an interview that they actually pitched "Ghosted" as "the comedic X-Files" to FOX.

"'The X-Files' is incredible, so we're constantly looking at them for inspiration," Scott said.

He also said that the show looks up to "Ghostbusters" as well when it comes to the buddy comedy feel of the series.

Joining Scott and Robinson are Ally Walker (Captain Lafrey), Sarah Baker (Deb), Adeel Akhtar (Barry), Christian Calloway (Eddie) and Edi Patterson (Delilah). Linc Hand also appears in the pilot as Agent Kurt Checker whose disappearance is the sole reason why Max and Leroy have been paired up. It was Checker who told Bureau Underground to bring Max and Leroy together.

"Ghosted" will begin its run on FOX on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Check out the teaser in the video below.