'Gilmore Girls' Star Lauren Graham Wants the Series to Return as a Christmas Film

If Lauren Graham would have her way, she would want "Gilmore Girls" to return as a Christmas movie.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsLauren Graham has stated she would want "Gilmore Girls" to return as a Christmas movie.

After concluding in 2007, Netflix brought back the popular TV series "Gilmore Girls" in the form of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The sequel was a miniseries comprising four 90-episode episodes that saw the return of the much-loved characters from the original series. With the airing of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," fans were able to know what happened to their favorite characters after the conclusion of the original series.

However, when the sequel ended, it definitely left things hanging. Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, was revealed to be pregnant and fans could only assume who the father is. Since she was having an affair with her best friend Logan, played by Matt Czuchry, he is most likely the father of Rory's child.

Other than that, fans believe that while Logan is the father, Rory will still end up with a different man and that man would be none other than Milo Ventimiglia's character, Jess. According to the fans, Jess might be the one to raise Logan's child together with Rory.

Clearly there is much room for another sequel. Unfortunately, the series has yet to be renewed months after its conclusion. Furthermore, it looks like fans would have to wait much longer for another sequel to be developed since most of the people involved in "Gilmore Girls" are now busy with other projects.

Graham, who plays Rory's mother Lorelei, recently met up with TV Line and shared what she thinks would be the best way to for "Gilmore Girls" to return. According to the actress, if it were up to her, "Gilmore Girls" should return as a Christmas film.

Surely there could be other ways for "Gilmore Girls" to return but for the devoted fans who have stuck with the show, any kind of return would be met with a warm welcome.