'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Emily Reacts to Rory's Pregnancy

Rory (Alexis Bledel) will have no choice but to tell her grandmother, Emily (Kelly Bishop), about her condition in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans of the series are crossing their fingers following the news that Netflix and the showrunners are currently doing preliminary talks about the renewal. The cliffhanger during the finale of the previous four-part event where Rory dropped the bomb on Lorelai (Lauren Graham) definitely begs to be answered. Bledel herself said in a panel interview (via Deadline) that she was not satisfied with how her character fared in the revival. She shared, though, that she completely trusted Amy Sherman-Palladino and her vision for Rory.

"It certainly wasn't the ending I was expecting. I told Amy that I hoped Rory would end on a high note. After all her hard work, I wanted to see her succeed and be thriving. So it was a hard thing for me to digest. I was hoping that we would see that she had lived an interesting life and had been fulfilled up until this point where her grandfather dies and [she] comes back home," Bledel said.

If the story will continue, viewers can expect Rory to reveal her condition to Emily. When she and Logan (Matt Czuchry) were still dating, the Gilmores approved of their relationship. Logan was from an affluent family and he had a lot of potential as a future grandson-in-law. If he turns out to be the father of Rory's baby, just like what the speculations claim, Emily may be okay with the whole setup.

Of course, Emily will have to be informed that Logan is engaged to a French heiress and that Logan's father, Mitchum (Gregg Henry), still does not like Rory for his son. Emily will likely overreact a little over Rory's pregnancy just like she did to Lorelai's bombshell many years ago, but it would be interesting to see what she will do with the news.