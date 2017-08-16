'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Is Logan Ready to Risk It All for Rory?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Rory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Logan (Matt Czuchry) may not be ready to give up everything for Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Fans of the series are still hoping that the showrunners and Netflix will continue the revival in order to get some much-needed answers on Rory's condition. In the finale of the four-part event, she told her mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), that she was pregnant. The father of her baby was not revealed, but many were convinced it was Logan. Prior to the revelation, he and Rory were having an affair. They saw each other often although Logan was already engaged to a different woman.

In a November interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Czuchry talked about the possibility of his character fathering the Gilmore child.

"I think the intention is to keep that open. I think that's Amy and Dan's intention, otherwise they would have done something differently or made it more specific. Their intention was to leave that open and put that out in the universe for fans to talk about and debate, and so I'll kind of leave that to Amy and Dan to say if they want to put any more clarity to that. That's not for me to say," Czuchry explained to THR.

If Logan really is the father, the chances of he and Rory getting married are nil. The Huntzberger heir has a lot to lose if he chooses her. Logan's engagement to the French heiress is a business arrangement between their families. The Huntzberger empire will take a hit if he breaks off the agreement. His father, Mitchum (Gregg Henry), will not idly stand by and let him ruin his future.

From the start, Mitchum did not like Rory for Logan. He has been against their relationship even when they were still studying in Yale. If Logan will have to choose between love and family, there is a big possibility that he will not pick Rory.

Meanwhile, fans are cooing over Bledel's revelation that she was a handful when she first auditioned for her part in the series. In a recent interview, the actress said she had "a little attitude" when the crew kept on calling her back to audition. Bledel said she was a student in NYU that time and did not know the process. Surprisingly, the showrunners liked her spunk, convinced that she was the one they were looking for to play Rory's part.