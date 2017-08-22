'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Is Luke Ready To Be a Father?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls There may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke's (Scott Patterson) marriage will definitely be explored in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Fans of the sitcom are still hoping that Netflix and the "Gilmore Girls'" showrunners will reach a decision soon on whether there will be more episodes to air after the four-part revival. Aside from the much-hyped mystery on who is the daddy of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby, many want to know what kind of married life Luke and Lorelai will have after their long courtship. Previously, Graham said that a pregnancy will probably not be in the cards for her character because of age. Lorelai is in her late forties, and even if she and her husband will want to give Rory a sibling, it may not be biologically possible anymore.

With the way Luke supported his nephew, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and became a father figure for Rory, he will likely be a good parent. Though he will not be as affectionate as Lorelai, his personality will be a reassuring presence in his future child's life. Rory's brother or sister will likely have a steadier upbringing since both parents are working and have a stable income, unlike when Lorelai was raising Rory alone.

Meanwhile, Patterson recently talked about his favorite moments in the series over the years. According to him, he particularly liked the scenes he did with Lorelai, especially when he made her a chuppah for her wedding with Max (Scott Cohen).

"I would put at the top of that list when I get to throw somebody out, or reprimand them. Those were favorite moments, and of course the subtly romantic moments with Lorelai. There were many. I think the Santa burger was nice, the pilot when I said, 'You have a problem.' The pilot, I just hold dear to my heart. ... That [chuppah] took a lot of work. He really risked a lot there because he crossed the line from friendship into something more obvious and I think he didn't care at that point, so I kind of liked that," he said in an interview with TODAY.