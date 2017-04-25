'Girl Meets World' News: Rowan Blanchard Initially Rejected Offer to Play Riley; Show to Be Picked Up by New Network?

"Girl Meets World" star Rowan Blanchard recently talked about the show and revealed that she was initially hesitant to join its cast. According to the 15-year-old actress, her reason had to do with young Disney stars who played wholesome roles but ended up having bad reputations.

YouTube/DisneyChannelUK A screenshot of best friends Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) from "Girl Meets World."

The "Invisible Sister" star referenced some Disney stars who played wholesome roles on TV but eventually started flaunting their boobs. However, she emphasized that it was the game she hated, not the players.

"I knew the show would end someday, and I didn't want there to be this weird part where it was like, good girl, good girl, good girl, and then, all of a sudden, bam, she's going to show her boobs," she said.

While she initially rejected the offer to star in "Girl Meets World," she changed her mind after reading the script, saying that she fell in love with it and ultimately gave it a go.

After Blanchard accepted the offer, she landed the role of Riley Matthews, Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) daughter. Since taking on the role, she has been consistently praised by critics for her effective portrayal of the character, who is described as a smart, self-sufficient and outspoken teenager who inspired many of those around her.

Since its debut, "Girl Meets World" has been a hit, especially among teenagers, as it tackles issues that teenagers deal with in real life. Among the issues that the show tackles are identity crises, friendship, family, freedom and choices.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that "Girl Meets World" might be renewed for another season, but it will be picked up by a new network. According to reports, Netflix, Amazon and Freeform are currently playing tug-of-war as they bid for the show to be aired on their respective channels.