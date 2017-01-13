'Girl Meets World' Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers: Riley Meets Her Parents' Old Friends

Riley (Rowan Blanchard) will get to meet most of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) old friends in the upcoming series finale of "Girl Meets World."

Facebook/BMWSequelIt is time to say goodbye in the series finale of "Girl Meets World."

Fans of the Disney sitcom were disappointed when news of its cancellation was announced. Many were hoping that Blanchard and the rest of the cast would be given a chance to continue playing their roles in the show. Based on Disney's statement, it can be gleaned that the series can no longer air on a channel dedicated to the audience age 6-14 years old. After all, most of the main characters are young adults already. In the last episode, Riley celebrated her sixteenth birthday. As she comes of age, her priorities will inevitably shift. Just like in the last few episodes, most of Riley's worries centered on her love life and college. These storylines would be a bit problematic to digest for most of the young viewers.

The final episode of the show titled "Girl Meets Goodbye" will feature a big reunion between the "Girl Meets World" and "Boy Meets World" cast members. As per TVLine, Shawn (Rider Strong) will return, as well as Eric (Will Friedle), Alan (William Russ) and Amy (Betsy Randle). Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) will also be there, as well as Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Minkus (Lee Norris), Harley (Danny McNulty) and the two Morgans (Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway). Fans can expect laughter and tears to intermingle as the characters bid adieu to their memories. "BMW" aired in the 90s, whereas its spinoff, "GMW," ran for three seasons starting in 2014.

Meanwhile, according to Yahoo TV, Strong shared his thoughts about the show's cancellation. He defended series creator Michael Jacobs for not featuring more dramatic scenes in the series, considering it airs on Disney. According to him, the network kept a rigid watch on the storylines and ordered Jacobs to always consider the demographic before including anything in the episodes. "BMW," he said, was able to explore more themes because it aired on a channel catering to a more diverse audience.

"I think Michael [Jacobs], to his credit, really wrote well for that [age group], and he still does. We've had some very dramatic episodes [of Girl Meets World]. I don't think as dramatic as Boy, mostly because we're on Disney Channel and they won't allow us to. I think had Michael had his way, Girl Meets World would have swung just as extreme," Strong said.

The "Girl Meets World" season 3 finale will air on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. EST on Disney.