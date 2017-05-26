'Girl Meets World' Season 4 News: Co-Creator Reveals What Would Have Happened If the Show Went On

Despite the hopes that the "Girl Meets World" creators would be able to find another network that would pick up the show's fourth season, it has been confirmed that the sequel to the popular ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World" is gone for good.

Facebook/DisneyChannelThe image shows the cast of "Girl Meets World"

Earlier this month, co-creator Michael Jacobs dropped the sad news on Twitter. In a somber post, he said, "I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks."

He also posted a series of tweets, in which he thanked all those who supported the show throughout its lifetime, and also gave the fans a little sneak peek at what would have happened to the characters if the show continued through season 4.

The tweets said, "Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other. And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that." Jacobs added, "So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love."

Despite the show being one of Disney Channel's well-received shows, having a devoted fan base and having been nominated for various awards, according to Deadline, these were not enough to prevent "Girl Meets World" from being axed.

The show creators were said to be in talks with Netflix, hoping the popular streaming service would pick up the show, but, unfortunately, it did not work out.

