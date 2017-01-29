'Girl Meets World' Season 4 News: Show's Fate May Be Decided 'Sooner Rather Than Later,' Hints Creator Michael Jacobs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Neither the fans nor the people behind "Girl Meets World" still know at this point if the show will live on and feature a fourth season, but the invested parties may not have to wait that much longer to learn about what will ultimately happen.

Disney Channel official UK website Fans still hoping that a fourth season of 'Girl Meets World' will be shown

Speaking recently to The Wrap, show creator Michael Jacobs touched on a variety of topics that fans will likely want to hear about, including when this whole issue may be resolved.

According to Jacobs, he doesn't think that this situation can drag on "three or four months without a decision," adding that he believes the show's ultimate fate will be known "sooner rather than later."

Jacobs hinting that all of this will be resolved relatively soon has to be pleasing for fans who have been campaigning consistently for the show to be picked up by a new platform.

Unfortunately, even with Jacobs indicating that a decision regarding what will happen to "Girl Meets World" may be known in the not-too-distant future, there's still a chance that the decision made is not one fans will like.

Discussions are taking place at this point, Jacobs revealed, but with nothing officially announced just yet, fans may have to continue making their voices heard in order to make the fourth season a reality.

Should there indeed be a fourth season of the show, Jacobs also shared that it may be a bit different from what fans have seen previously.

Given that a fourth season of the series would likely air on a new network or platform, Jacobs noted that it may be re-calibrated in order to cater to the new audience.

For now, fans will just have to stay on standby for at least a little while longer, as they wait to learn more about what's next for "Girl Meets World."