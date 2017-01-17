'Girl Meets World' Series Finale Spoilers: Last Episode to Feature Familiar Faces as Riley Thinks About Their Big Move

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans can expect an emotional send-off as familiar faces reunite in the series finale of "Girl Meets World." At the same time, main protagonist Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard) will reportedly be seen tackling mature decisions, specifically about the possibility of moving to London with her mom.

Facebook/BMWSequel "Girl Meets World" ends on Jan. 20

"Girl Meets World" is the sequel to the 1993 coming-of-age ABC series "Boy Meets World." The main characters of the latter, Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), are parents to Riley, the main character in the Disney Channel sequel.

In the trailer for the series finale that premiered in The Wrap, it was previewed that the significant parental character for Cory back in "Boy Meets World," Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), will make a meaningful comeback to the show.

It can be recalled that in "Boy Meets World," Mr. Feeny was an important father figure to Cory. It is just right that he returns in the finale of "Girl Meets World" to offer his much-needed advice to Riley as she ponders whether or not she should go after her mom and move to London.

It can be recalled that as early as November, "Girl Meets World" writers hinted, through Twitter, about the imminent farewell of the show. The Girl Meets Writers page tweeted last Nov. 6, "Next: Mortimer Twigglebottom Smythe / December: A Christmas Maya Carol / January: World Meets Girl, Sweet 16, Goodbye."

Just last week, "Girl Meets World" showrunner Michael Jacobs expressed that he thinks the show's cancellation was untimely.

"We are certainly having discussions, there are some interested platforms. I don't think 'Girl' should have been canceled. We signed to do four seasons. I thought we would be able to tell stories through four seasons. That's the way we set it up. It was going to be a remarkable final year. But I understand, things end," Jacobs said.

The series finale of "Girl Meets World" airs on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. EST on Disney Channel.