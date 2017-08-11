'GLOW' Has Received a Second Season and a Teaser of Sparkly Lips

Netflix/GLOW Netflix's new comedy "GLOW" is about the women of '80s wrestling.

Executive produced by "Orange Is the New Black" showrunner Jenji Kohan, "GLOW" has been renewed for a second season. Set in the 1980s, the Netflix original stars Alison Brie as as Ruth Wilder, a struggling waitress trying to make ends meet in between training and eventually competing for the first women's wrestling show that TV has seen.

According to reports, "GLOW" has just been signed back on Netflix for a second season with 10 episodes. It joins "Santa Clarita Diet," "One Day at a Time," and "Dear White People" on the list of shows first released this year that were renewed. Aside from Kohan, "GLOW" is brought to life to one of the most notable series of the year by creators and executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

The title of the series, "GLOW," actually means "Gorgeous Ladies of Wresling," and reports reveal that it has attracted the attention of a wide variety of audiences, including women, liberals, gamers, and men. It combines comedy and a slice of life to make a series that focuses on what women are capable of despite the circumstance of everyday living. "GLOW" has been received with much warmth since it was released and it has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews that focus on the screenplay as well as Brie's performance as the show's protagonist and star.

"GLOW" has also received credit for its writing as well as the rest of the characters that give the series a lot of life and sparkle. There is no official release date yet for "GLOW," but the streaming giant did release a 10-second teaser of bedazzled lips. Fans of "GLOW" are expecting to see and enjoy the second season sometime next year, if not earlier. In the meantime, the entire first season is available on Netflix for streaming.