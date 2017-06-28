'God of War' PS4 News: Details About the Larger In-Game Setting Shared by Director Cory Barlog

From what has been seen of it thus far, fans would have been forgiven for assuming that the new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game would change things up by giving players access to an open-world setting. However, that is not the case.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarKratos and his son Atreus will journey across a vast, new world inside the 'God of War' PS4 game

During some recent interviews, director Cory Barlog has revealed more details about the type of environment that will be included in the upcoming game, and he insists that it is not like the open-world titles that players may have gotten to know over the years.

Speaking to Polygon, Barlog mentioned that: "I knew right away that I did not want to make an open-world game. I did not want to make a game in which people felt like they were doing a checklist of things."

So, if players are not getting an open-world, then what exactly will they see in the upcoming game?

While speaking to Game Informer, Barlog mentioned that the new "God of War" PS4 game is more of a "super-wide linear" offering.

That may not be a familiar term, but what it essentially entails according to Barlog is that the game's setting is still larger than before. And while there is a specific path for players to take, they can still veer off it every now and then, stumble upon something new and be rewarded for doing so.

As Barlog puts it, the world will reward players for their curiosity. Players will decide just how much of the world they see, and if they decide that they want to see as much of it as they can, then they will be able to find an enormous environment in front of them.

It certainly sounds like a different kind of setting and it is one players will be able to explore soon enough.

The new "God of War" PS4 game is currently set to be released early next year.