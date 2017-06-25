'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Talks About Removal of Camera Cuts and Introduction of Kratos-Related Changes

The upcoming "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is not going to be a carbon copy of its predecessors, and fans have likely picked up on that already.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarKratos and his son Atreus will be featured in the new 'God of War' PS4 game

Numerous things are changing in this entry of the franchise, from Kratos now being accompanied by his son, to new weapons being used and even this familiar protagonist now sporting a beard.

Change is everywhere in the new game and director Cory Barlog recently spent the time to talk about why all these new wrinkles are being introduced.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Barlog explained that there is a desire on the part of the developers to not run back the same old "God of War" game fans know, even if that has proven to be wildly popular.

Barlog also explained the thinking behind why Kratos has changed. According to him, "Drama comes from characters changing. If characters stay the same and nothing changes, there's really nothing to look at. You've got to change, whether it's painful or not."

That is not to say Kratos will be completely unrecognizable. If anything, he is still trying to work out just how to change for the better and how to properly adjust to the new world he is in, Barlog revealed during an earlier interview with Game Informer.

Going back to that conversation with Eurogamer, Barlog also talked about why camera cuts will no longer be utilized.

Apparently, the removal of camera cuts has been done in order "to tell a much more personal story" in the game. Barlog also revealed that "there's never going to be a situation where we cut away and show you what someone else is doing."

Players will not have complete control of the camera at all times, however, though developers are just going to "nudge" them to see the important things onscreen.

"God of War" fans will be able to see these changes for themselves as soon as the PS4 game is released sometime early next year.