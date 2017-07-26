'God of War' PS4 News: Learn More About the Different Ways Atreus can Assist His Father Kratos

Facebook courtesy of God of War

Fans may still be getting used to the idea of Kratos having a son around inside the upcoming "God of War" PlayStation 4 game, but apprehensive as they may be about this arrangement, developers have assured them that the young man is going to be a helpful ally.

Kratos' son is named Atreus, and apparently, players will be calling on him a lot inside the game.

New details about how Atreus can help his father were revealed in a sponsored post published on Gamasutra.

According to engineering lead Jeet Shroff, Atreus can assist his father in "many ways throughout the journey." Shroff added that the boy can even act independently; giving Kratos an ally he can trust completely.

The players themselves can also exercise more control over Atreus if they need more active assistance from him. With the simple press of a button, players can call on Atreus to help them figure out some puzzles.

Atreus remains helpful even when Kratos is squaring off against enemies inside the "God of War" PS4 game.

If Kratos finds himself in a pinch and surrounded by enemies, Atreus can apparently help his dad out by drawing the attention of some enemies to him. Furthermore, the boy is even capable of jumping into a combo, providing some supplemental damage that will likely help his dad eliminate more enemies.

Of course, with companion characters such as Atreus, there is always a concern that he is more trouble than his worth if the AI used for him starts acting up.

Shroff indicated that this will not be the case, however, as several aspects of Atreus' AI have been configured in ways that will be helpful instead of harmful to players.

Atreus is going to have a huge role working alongside his father, and fans will be able to find out just how well he handles it as soon as the "God of War" PS4 game is released early next year.