'Godzilla: King of Monsters' Release Date, Cast News: 'Stranger Things' Star Joins Upcoming Sequel

It has been recently announced that one of the main actors from "Stranger Things" is the first confirmed cast member in the much awaited movie sequel "Godzilla: King of Monsters."

Reuters/Mike BlakeMillie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things" as she walks the red carpet during the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Breakout TV star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the mysterious kid named Eleven in the famous Netflix horror series, is the first person to get signed up for the movie.

In previous news about the monster-themed movie, Michael Dougherty was announced to take on the director's seat. He is famously known for his work on "Krampus."

The upcoming movie, "Godzilla: King of Monsters," is expected to follow the story of the 2014 reboot. However, Variety notes that it is yet to be known if the actors involved in the "Godzilla" remake will also be involved in the new film. These include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays the explosive disposal expert Ford Brody, and Elizabeth Olsen, who took the role of Ford's wife Elle.

The 2014 reboot of "Godzilla" kicks off in 1954 where a giant sea monster was dragged to an isolated island with the hopes that it can be killed with a nuclear weapon. Fifteen years later in the story, Ford was assigned in Japan where he notices something is off. He then pursues an unauthorized investigation that leads him to learn that nuclear activities in the deep sea triggered Godzilla to appear.

On other news, a GQ report is expecting that under Dougherty's direction, the 2019 "Godzilla" movie will become relatively better based on how he did with "Krampus," which the report describes as "fun and tense" despite its imperfections.

GQ also noted that the title "Godzilla: King of Monsters" - if it is final and already official - might be in conflict with the future plans of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures of staging an earth-shaking clash between two monsters – Godzilla and King Kong – in a 2020 big screen release.

"Godzilla: King of Monsters" is slated for release on March 22, 2019.