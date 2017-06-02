'Godzilla vs. Kong' Film News, Release Date: Adam Wingard Tapped to Direct; Premiere Moved a Week Earlier

"Godzilla vs. Kong," the upcoming film that pits two of movie history's greatest monsters against each other, is making a lot of progress. A writers' room was assembled earlier this year, and a director has now been named.

Facebook/GodzillaMovie'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be directed by Adam Wingard of 'Blair Witch' fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Wingard has been tapped to helm the upcoming monster flick. Wingard, who is best known for his directorial work on horror films like "You're Next" and "Blair Witch," is reportedly a huge fan of both Godzilla and King Kong.

The plot of the upcoming monster movie clash remains to be seen, but writers have already been hired to create the story. Terry Rossio, who is known for "Pirates of the Caribbean," leads the team. Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne of "Star Trek Beyond" fame are joining Rossio. T.S. Nowlin and Jack Paglen, respectively known for "Maze Runner" and "Alien: Covenant," are also part of the team.

Lindsey Beer ("The Kingkiller Chronicle"), Cat Vasko ("Queen of the Air") and J. Michael Straczynski ("World War Z") complete the room.

But before "Godzilla vs. Kong" makes it to the silver screen, Legendary Entertainment's "MonsterVerse" will first see a "Godzilla" sequel come to light. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown, is set to premiere in 2019. Production for the film is currently underway.

2014's "Godzilla" jumpstarted "MonsterVerse" and was followed by this year's "Kong: Skull Island." In the post-credits sequence of the latter, James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) were informed that other monsters like Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah existed in the world, laying down the foundation of Kong's encounter with Godzilla.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" was originally slated to arrive on May 29, 2020, but the movie was moved to premiere a week earlier. The highly anticipated film will now hit U.S. theaters on May 22, 2020.