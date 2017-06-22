Golden State Warriors Trade News Update: Kevin Durant Stays; Andre Iguodala Leaves?

After a successful run with the Golden State Warriors, rumors have it that Kevin Durant plans to re-sign with the current champions. However, the same cannot be said yet for Andre Iguodala.

REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsAndre Iguodala celebrates as they win the NBA 2016-17 Championship.

Needless to say, the Golden State Warriors completed its superteam status when they brought in Durant for the National Basketball Association Season 2016-17 which landed the team another championship and gave Durant his first-ever ring.

However, fans can recall that Durant's contract was good for one year with a player option provision. According to ESPN, he will not make use of his player option so when the free agency opens next month, he is technically an unrestricted free agent.

To simply put it, Durant is good to sign again with any team he wants via free agency. However, that is not his plan. The reason behind his rejection of the player option is rather sacrificial.

When Durant goes back to free agency, sources are certain that his only way to go is Golden State. However, he decided to add some layer of paperwork so the team can sign him with $4 million less than the amount set for 10-year players like him, ESPN added. The move would then grant the Warriors their Bird rights which will allow them to exceed their salary cap so they can re-sign their other players who are back on the free agency, such as Andre Iguodala.

However, there are now rumors that Iguodala could be signing with other teams in the coming months. Iguodala is one of the staunchest reserves that the Warriors have. With his playing skills he could very much be a starting player for other teams.

According to The Vertical's sources, unlike Durant, Iguodala will take the time to consider his options on the free agency market next month and reports have it that the competition is already tight. The same report said that apart from Golden State, other teams who would try to lure Iguodala are the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks.