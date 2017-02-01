'Goliath' Season 2 News, Update: Creator Confident About Show's Renewal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite Amazon's silence about the "Goliath" season 2 renewal three months after the first season ended, show creator David E. Kelley remains confident the show will be back for a second season.

AmazonBilly Bob Thornton in "Goliath"

During the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Kelley told Deadline that they are "hopeful" for "Goliath" season 2, adding that a renewal is "likely."

"We were told — you have to believe their own press releases — that it's their No.1 show. That leads us to believe that we probably would be picked up for a second season," he went on to say.

With the success of "Goliath," many believe that it would be remiss for Amazon not to give it a second season. The show's lead star, Billy Bob Thornton, shares Kelley's optimism.

He hinted in another interview with Deadline that all parties involved are willing to make "Goliath" season 2 happen. However, Thornton has no more details to provide beyond that.

"They would like to do another season, I know that much. This one was written in a way that it had a beginning, middle and an end so that was the intention, but I honestly believe there is more potential for this show beyond the first season," the actor said.

Thornton's performance in "Goliath" earned him a Golden Globe Award this year. With that in mind and the success of the show altogether, many believe that season 2 is a no-brainer.

It is unknown as to why Amazon is yet to talk about "Goliath" season 2 and whether or not it will actually find its way to the small screen soon.

The waiting game should be perfect for fans who are yet to watch the series to jump into it. The complete series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

"Goliath" follows Billy McBride, a disgraced lawyer played by Thornton, who gets a case that presents him to hit two birds with one stone — get a second chance to revive his career and get back at the firm that expelled him.