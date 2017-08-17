'Good Omens' Cast News: Michael Sheen and David Tennant to Star

(Photo: Showtime) Michael Sheen in "Masters of Sex."

"Good Omens," a brewing six-part miniseries adaptation based on Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett's book of the same name, seems to have found their match made in heaven and hell of a pairing.

According to Variety, Michael Sheen was tapped to play the role of Heaven's representative sword-wielding angel Aziraphale while David Tennant will bring life to Hell's Bentley-rocking delegate Crowley.

In "Good Omens," Aziraphale and Crowley team up to thwart the "ineffable" Apocalypse to continue their comfortable and luxurious lives on Earth, which they watched develop for thousands of years.

Sheen, who recently starred in Masters of Sex," himself is a fan of the book and Gaiman, as he revealed in a statement to Variety.

I first read "Good Omens" as a teenager and it's been one of my favorite stories ever since. To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I'm a huge fan of David's so I relish trying to save it with him.

Tennant is known for his work as the Tenth Doctor in "Doctor Who" and recently appeared as the villain in the first season of the Netflix's Marvel series, "Jessica Jones."

David Tennant in "Jessica Jones."

The Verge believes that Tennant will make an amazing Crowley looking at his performance as the Time Lord and Kilgrave in the abovementioned shows.

Prior to the announcement, Gaiman, who will write the script for the adaptation, has been teasing the development of "Good Omens" on his Instagram, the latest of which he was "auditioning" Bentleys, which is the car that Crowley drives.

"Good Omens" will launch on Amazon Prime and eventually on BBC, but it has no premiere date yet as this time. While waiting, fans can check out another one of a Gaiman TV adaptation, "American Gods."