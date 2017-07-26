Google Assistant to Take Center Stage and Take Over the Old in New Chromebooks

REUTERS/Brian Snyder OK Google to be replaced by Google Assistant, reports say.

Although there is a lot about OK Google that people find adorable, it is also a little hard to find as it is buried in a ton of settings. Some might even be aware of OK Google because it recently released a function that Harry Potter fans can enjoy. Considering the relative low-key popularity of the accessibility feature, it is no surprise that the rumor mill is filling up with speculations that Google is about to phase it out and replace it with Google Assistant.

According to Chrome Unboxed, Google Assistant might appear to replace OK Google in the upcoming Chromebook. The first sign is the fact that Google Assistant is more accessible through a simple shortcut that could not be afforded to OK Google. If that is anything to go by, it seems like the tech giant is preparing to let the Google Assistant take center stage. Speculations agree that the move will be official once the next Chromebook rolls out.

Meanwhile, reports also indicate the OK Google's setup has actually been removed in other Chromebooks. Admittedly, it is too early to tell as to when the tech giant will give more information on the issue about its search functions, but if the current trend of activities continue, Google's potential Chromebook "Eve" might be the first to get the full functionality of Google Assistant. There is also the fact the aforementioned device might come with a dedicated Assistant key.

Google's potential decision to face out its previous search and accessibility function might offer a bit more interesting features than OK Google's capability to light up like a wand if users say "lumos" clearly enough. Regardless, the company has always been ambitious and innovative, and many are waiting to see how this will affect their gadgets and how Google Assistant might be different from Apple's very own Siri.