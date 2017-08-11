Google News: On the Canceled Town Hall and James Damore's Board Complaint

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S

Recently, Google has had to deal with some internal conflict after a software engineer James Damore released a memo that criticizes women for being unable to handle stress and pressure. As a result, the employees have a lot of questions. Unfortunately, recent reports reveal that Google's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai canceled the town hall that was supposed to address the aftermath of the incident.

"We had hoped to have a frank, open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward. But our Dory questions appeared externally this afternoon, and on some websites Googlers are now being named personally," wrote Pichai to employees. "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall."

Further reports of the incident reveal that the search giant's internal system, "Dory," allows employees to express their questions and then vote on which one is more pressing for their managers to answer. In the system, many reacted to Damore's controversial 10-page memo, and some of them came from those who shared the fired employee's perspective. One of the concerns stemmed from the fact that the louder voice in Google is liberal. As a result, some were afraid to attend the town hall for fear that they would be ostracized by most of the company's employees.

The incident caused significant unrest as Damore's memo detailed how the representation gap between men and women in software engineering existed because of the latter group's weaker make in the biological sense. Damore also urged Google to cease hiring underrepresented gender and racial minorities. He has since been fired by Google, but he insists that he had the right to voice out his opinions and has since filed a labor relations board complaint.