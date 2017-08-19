Google Pixel 2 Specs News: FCC Filing Reveals 'Active Edge' Feature; Smartphone Sports Android 8.0.1 and Snapdragon 835

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Sabrina Ellis, Director of Product Management at Google, speaks about the new Pixel phone during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

An application for certification filed with the Federal Communications Commission revealed several features of the Google Pixel 2 smartphone.

The documents provided information that the Google Pixel 2 plans to feature the "Active Edge" technology and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, contrary to an earlier rumor.

The Active Edge feature works much like HTC's Edge Sense. The edges of the devices are equipped with special sensors that can detect if the owner is squeezing it. This action can then be assigned to an array of commands.

For example, the Edge Sense on the HTC U11 is primarily used for taking pictures with a lot more functions to be added in the future. However, the Active Edge in the Google Pixel 2 - according to the leaked screenshots of the upcoming device - will be used to activate the device's native smart artificial intelligence platform called the Google Assistant.

Having virtually similar tech features between the HTC U11 and Google Pixel 2 are not surprising since the FCC filing confirms that HTC is Google's manufacturer for their upcoming lineup of Pixel smartphones.

The said screenshots also revealed that the Google Pixel 2 is most likely going to be released running the Android 8.0.1 update. Notably, Google has yet to launch the Android 8.0 software.

Meanwhile, the same set of leaked Google Pixel 2 screenshots also gave away the information that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 835.

According to reports, the code "mw8998" seen in the device's Baseband version field indicates that it runs with Snapdragon 835. This then dismisses earlier speculations that the Google Pixel 2 will be the first-ever device to sport Qualcomm's next generation of system-on-chip dubbed as the Snapdragon 836.

Unfortunately, the filing does not say anything about the upgrades that the Google Pixel 2's cameras will get. Since Google Pixel's release last year, it held the top spot in DxOMark's list of best-rated camera smartphones with the score of 89 out of 100. However, it was dethroned by HTC U11 earlier this year. The latter currently holds the top spot with a score of 90.