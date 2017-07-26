Google Rolls Out Final Developer Preview for Android O

Google The Google Pixel 2 and XL 2 will be released later this year.

Considering how competitive the smartphone market is, many companies have to do everything to keep up with the changing demands of the consumers. With this mission in mind, Google began developing Android O, and recently, the tech giant has released the final developer preview that features a lot of notable changes. The final and official version of the Android O will not come until later this summer, but here is everything that users have to know in order to get their apps ready.

According to the Android developers blog, the fourth developer preview consists of the "final system behaviors, the latest bug fixes and optimizations, and the final APIs (API level 26) already available since Developer Preview 3." The main thing about the preview is that fans should prioritize checking their current apps and how they run on the near-final version of the Android O to prevent any issues once the official move to the platform has been made.

Aside from what the developers revealed, reports reveal that Android O actually changes the look and feel of the system icons. Considering this might be an attempt to make the device more contemporary, those who saw the changes were thrilled to see what it looked like. There is also the fact that Android O added some improvements to Google's text to speech (TTS) accessibility feature. It now has more support for new languages, pronunciation, and intonation. There is also an experimental always-on feature for the TTS.

To enjoy the new features of Google's Android O, users need to enroll their supported devices to the Android Beta Program, install their current apps from Google Play, and monitor the user flows. The O Developer Preview is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and the Android Emulator. Enrolled devices will immediately receive the official and final version of Android O as soon as it has been released.